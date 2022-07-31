Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Thompson hit his 225 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.