Max Homa shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Homa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.