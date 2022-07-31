Matt Wallace delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wallace finished his day tied for 10th at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Matt Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wallace hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Wallace hit his 234 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 6 under for the round.