Strong putting brings Luke Donald a 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Luke Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Donald's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 5 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 6 under for the round.