Lee Hodges putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 44th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hodges's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.