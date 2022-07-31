  • Lee Hodges putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.