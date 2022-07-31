Kurt Kitayama shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Kitayama's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Kitayama chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kitayama's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Kitayama had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.