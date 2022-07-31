  • KK Limbhasut putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, KK Limbhasut makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    KK Limbhasut birdies No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

