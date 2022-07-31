KK Limbhasut putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

KK Limbhasut hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Limbhasut finished his day tied for 44th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, KK Limbhasut chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved KK Limbhasut to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Limbhasut had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Limbhasut to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Limbhasut reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 1 under for the round.

Limbhasut got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Limbhasut to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Limbhasut's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.