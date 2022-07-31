Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Aphibarnrat hit an approach shot from 296 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat hit his 232 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.