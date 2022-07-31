  • Kevin Streelman comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman gets up-and-down from greenside bunker at Rocket Mortgage

