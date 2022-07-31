Kevin Streelman comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streelman finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Kevin Streelman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.