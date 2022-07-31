Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 44th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bradley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bradley's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.