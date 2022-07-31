Justin Lower putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Lower chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Lower chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Lower hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Lower had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 4 under for the round.