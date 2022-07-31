  • Justin Lower putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Lower converts birdie with close pitch shot at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.