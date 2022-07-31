Joohyung Kim delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joohyung Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his day in 7th at 18 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Joohyung Kim's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 127 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 9 under for the round.