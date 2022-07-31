John Huh shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Huh's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.