Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Vegas at 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.