Jason Day shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 17th at 14 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Day chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Day hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 4 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Day's 74 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.