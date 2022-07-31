J.J. Spaun putts himself to a 7-under 65 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 8th at 17 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 7 under for the round.