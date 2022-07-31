Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.