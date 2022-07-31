Hayden Buckley posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Buckley finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 341 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hayden Buckley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Buckley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.