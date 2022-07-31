-
-
Doc Redman putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2022
-
Highlights
Doc Redman holes 16-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
-
-