  • Doc Redman putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman holes 16-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.