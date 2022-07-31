Doc Redman putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.