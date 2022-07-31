Bogey-free 5-under 67 by David Lipsky in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lipsky hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, David Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lipsky's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.