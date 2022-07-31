David Lingmerth shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

Lingmerth tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

Lingmerth tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lingmerth to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lingmerth hit an approach shot from 267 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.