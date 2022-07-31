Danny Willett shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Danny Willett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 67th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Willett's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Willett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Willett chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.