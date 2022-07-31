Chris Naegel shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Naegel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Naegel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Naegel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Naegel's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Naegel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Naegel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Naegel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Naegel at 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Naegel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.