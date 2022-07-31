Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 17th at 14 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Kirk's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kirk sank his approach shot from 107 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.