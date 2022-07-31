-
Strong putting brings Chris Gotterup an even-par round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
After a 368 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Chris Gotterup chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.
Gotterup got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gotterup to even for the round.
