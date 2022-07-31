Strong putting brings Chris Gotterup an even-par round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Gotterup hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 368 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Chris Gotterup chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gotterup to even for the round.