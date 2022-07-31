Charley Hoffman shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 10th at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Hoffman hit his 83 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.