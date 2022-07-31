Cameron Young shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Patrick Cantlay and Taylor Pendrith; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

Young hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Young chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.