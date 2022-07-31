Cameron Tringale shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tringale got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tringale's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Tringale's tee shot went 158 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.