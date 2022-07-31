Cameron Champ shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Champ's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Champ chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Champ's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Champ hit his 223 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.