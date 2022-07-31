Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Cam Davis in the final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Davis finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cam Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

Davis hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.