Callum Tarren putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Callum Tarren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tarren finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Callum Tarren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Tarren hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Tarren chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.