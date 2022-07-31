  • Callum Tarren putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

