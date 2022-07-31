Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Steele chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Steele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Steele chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.