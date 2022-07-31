Brandon Wu shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.