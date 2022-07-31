Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 67th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Van Pelt's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.