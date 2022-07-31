  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt birdies No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.