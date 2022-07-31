Bo Hoag shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Hoag's 170 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hoag chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoag hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoag's tee shot went 144 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.