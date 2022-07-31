  • Bo Hoag shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag's two-putt birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.