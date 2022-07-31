Ben Martin shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Martin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Martin's 77 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Martin hit his 123 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.