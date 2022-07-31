-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2022
-
Highlights
Beau Hossler makes short birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler makes birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 2 under for the round.
