Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 2 under for the round.