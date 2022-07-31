Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman got a double bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Smotherman's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.