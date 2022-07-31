Austin Cook putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

Austin Cook got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cook hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cook's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cook chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.