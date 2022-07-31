Adam Svensson finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Svensson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

Svensson got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Svensson's 195 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.