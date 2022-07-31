Adam Scott shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Scott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Scott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Scott hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 5 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Scott chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 7 under for the round.