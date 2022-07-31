Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Adam Hadwin hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Hadwin hit his 210 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.