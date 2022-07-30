Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.