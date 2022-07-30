Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Clark chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Clark's his second shot went 34 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.