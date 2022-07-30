  • William McGirt shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    William McGirt spins approach to set up birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.