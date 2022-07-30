William McGirt shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

William McGirt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 74th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McGirt's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGirt's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.