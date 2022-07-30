Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 48th at 6 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Zalatoris's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.