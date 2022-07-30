Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Bryan hit his 150 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Bryan chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bryan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 3 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.