Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wesley Bryan chips in close then taps in for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Bryan hit his 150 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Bryan chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bryan had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 3 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
