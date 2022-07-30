  • Wesley Bryan shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan chips in close then taps in for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

