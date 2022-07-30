Webb Simpson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Simpson finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Webb Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Webb Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.