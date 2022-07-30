Vince Whaley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Vince Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 under for the round.