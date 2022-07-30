Strong putting brings Tyler Duncan a 7-under 65 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Tyler Duncan at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Duncan hit his 255 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 7 under for the round.